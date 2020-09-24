CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.70

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is priced at $11.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.34 and reached a high price of $12.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.34. The stock touched a low price of $11.37.

CarParts.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 619.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CarParts.com Inc. shares are logging -30.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1000.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $16.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1660837 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 420.00%, having the revenues showcasing 29.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 484.14M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Analysts verdict on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.12, with a change in the price was noted +8.12. In a similar fashion, CarParts.com Inc. posted a movement of +244.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,463,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CarParts.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 420.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 565.12%, alongside a boost of 619.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.41% during last recorded quarter.