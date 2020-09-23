Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close JFrog Ltd. (FROG) was up 15.99%

At the end of the latest market close, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) was valued at $67.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $69.25 while reaching the peak value of $79.385 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.00. The stock current value is $77.71.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging 0.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.00 and $77.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4106219 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was 19.94%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.86B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JFrog Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.94%.