Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) market price of $24.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI), which is $24.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.85 after opening rate of $26.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.68 before closing at $26.80.

Forum Merger II Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.64 on 09/18/20, with the lowest value was $9.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) full year performance was 145.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forum Merger II Corporation shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $28.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1247880 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) recorded performance in the market was 140.06%, having the revenues showcasing 48.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 506.14M.

Specialists analysis on Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forum Merger II Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.77, with a change in the price was noted +14.11. In a similar fashion, Forum Merger II Corporation posted a movement of +135.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,147,324 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Forum Merger II Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 142.19%, alongside a boost of 145.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.73% during last recorded quarter.