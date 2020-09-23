DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) market price of $25.97 offers the impression of an exciting value play

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) is priced at $25.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.89 and reached a high price of $31.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.17. The stock touched a low price of $26.80.

Recently in News on August 27, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (“DPHC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DPHC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with privately-held automobile company Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DPHC will acquire Lordstown Motors through a reverse merger that will result in Lordstown Motors becoming a publicly-listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Lordstown Motors Corp. and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ, trading under the new ticker symbol, “RIDE.” The deal has an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $1.6 billion. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.80 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are logging -18.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4113230 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) recorded performance in the market was 183.12%, having the revenues showcasing 177.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 947.64M.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.11, with a change in the price was noted +16.22. In a similar fashion, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +158.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,840,275 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.12%. The shares increased approximately by 5.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 177.81% during last recorded quarter.