Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cubic Corporation (CUB) was up 34.23%

At the end of the latest market close, Cubic Corporation (CUB) was valued at $44.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $50.705 while reaching the peak value of $61.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.16. The stock current value is $59.56.

Cubic Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.50 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $30.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) full year performance was -17.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cubic Corporation shares are logging -20.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.86 and $75.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5216802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cubic Corporation (CUB) recorded performance in the market was -6.31%, having the revenues showcasing 29.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cubic Corporation (CUB)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Cubic Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.06, with a change in the price was noted +20.88. In a similar fashion, Cubic Corporation posted a movement of +53.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 474,553 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUB is recording 0.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Technical breakdown of Cubic Corporation (CUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Cubic Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cubic Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.36%, alongside a downfall of -17.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 32.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.34% during last recorded quarter.