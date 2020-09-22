Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) market price of $0.43 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) was valued at $0.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.45 while reaching the peak value of $0.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.42. The stock current value is $0.43.

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5800 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1336 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was 52.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging -26.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was 37.19%, having the revenues showcasing 22.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.36M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3941, with a change in the price was noted +0.1764. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of +70.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,826,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Golden Minerals Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.36%, alongside a boost of 52.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.95% during last recorded quarter.