American Well Corp (AMWL) market price of $22.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Well Corp (AMWL) was valued at $23.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.28 while reaching the peak value of $23.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.11. The stock current value is $22.80.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Well Corp shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.10 and $25.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2499000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Well Corp (AMWL) recorded performance in the market was -1.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.03B, as it employees total of 686 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Well Corp (AMWL)

Trends and Technical analysis: American Well Corp (AMWL)

