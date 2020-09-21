Why is Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) down -32.18% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) was valued at $22.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.49 while reaching the peak value of $22.495 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.44. The stock current value is $21.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.91 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $13.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) full year performance was -32.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -38.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.93 and $34.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2896931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) recorded performance in the market was -33.94%, having the revenues showcasing 1.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.11B, as it employees total of 989 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.16, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +1.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 593,626 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPBI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.24%, alongside a downfall of -32.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.13% during last recorded quarter.