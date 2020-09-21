Time to Buy Beat-Down Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) was valued at $3.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.04 while reaching the peak value of $3.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.01. The stock current value is $3.03.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Party City Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board. New Board Members Bring Significant Digital, Capital Markets, and Finance Expertise to Further Advance Company’s Strategy to Build a Leading Marketplace for Party Products and Services. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.32 on 09/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was -47.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -58.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1063.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1784819 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was 34.19%, having the revenues showcasing 74.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 287.59M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.53. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +484.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,988,407 in trading volumes.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 441.47%, alongside a downfall of -47.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.44% during last recorded quarter.