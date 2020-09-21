Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 526.72K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), which is $44.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.44 after opening rate of $40.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.25 before closing at $40.18.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Relay Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of RLY-4008, a Highly Selective FGFR2 Inhibitor. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by leveraging unparalleled insights into protein motion, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008 enriched for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and other advanced solid tumors harboring a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) alteration. RLY-4008 is the only selective small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2 in clinical development.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -11.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.56 and $49.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5172318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) recorded performance in the market was 26.11%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 123 workers.

The Analysts eye on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Relay Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.11%. The shares increased approximately by 25.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.00% in the period of the last 30 days.