Here is why AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.81%

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is priced at $22.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.18 and reached a high price of $24.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.88. The stock touched a low price of $22.47.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, AdaptHealth Corp. to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, CEO, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13 from 4:00 pm – 4:25 pm ET. You can read further details here

AdaptHealth Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.93 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $10.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) full year performance was 122.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AdaptHealth Corp. shares are logging -12.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.82 and $25.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3708325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) recorded performance in the market was 106.10%, having the revenues showcasing 24.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 3060 workers.

Specialists analysis on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AdaptHealth Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.12, with a change in the price was noted +6.32. In a similar fashion, AdaptHealth Corp. posted a movement of +38.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AHCO is recording 55.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 52.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Raw Stochastic average of AdaptHealth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.58%, alongside a boost of 122.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.96% during last recorded quarter.