Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Quarterly Performance is 15.20%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) was valued at $12.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.50 while reaching the peak value of $12.5899 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.85. The stock current value is $11.45.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.50 on 09/15/20, with the lowest value was $9.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) full year performance was 23.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are logging -15.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.21 and $13.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 966428 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) recorded performance in the market was 20.08%, having the revenues showcasing 15.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 465.19M.

Analysts verdict on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV posted a movement of +14.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 768,082 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.91%, alongside a boost of 23.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.20% during last recorded quarter.