e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 753.56K

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is priced at $17.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.25 and reached a high price of $18.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.13. The stock touched a low price of $17.73.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, e.l.f. Cosmetics Makes TikTok History Again By Launching the First-Ever TikTok Reality Show. e.l.f. Cosmetics is launching another TikTok innovation, this time introducing the first-ever TikTok reality show, inspired by the brand’s commitment to empowering people to go after their dreams. Dubbed “Eyes. Lips. Famous.”, the new show offers three lucky creators the opportunity to build their skills with some of TikTok’s most notable influencers, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, and Seth O’Brien. In addition to participating in the “Eyes. Lips. Famous.” show winners of the contest will win a brand sponsorship, with a $5,000 contract to represent e.l.f. Cosmetics on TikTok. And they receive a year’s worth of e.l.f. products!. You can read further details here

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.02 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $7.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) full year performance was 5.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares are logging -14.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.58 and $21.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3346158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) recorded performance in the market was 11.35%, having the revenues showcasing -1.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 919.55M, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Analysts verdict on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.66, with a change in the price was noted +5.46. In a similar fashion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted a movement of +43.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,534 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELF is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.73%, alongside a boost of 5.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.32% during last recorded quarter.