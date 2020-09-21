Do Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) beta value of 0.62 signposts another twist?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is priced at $9.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.17 and reached a high price of $10.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.12. The stock touched a low price of $9.795.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Branch Optimization Plan. On September 14, 2020, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) announced plans to optimize its branch network as part of its ongoing efforts to accommodate changing customer behaviors while also recognizing operating efficiencies. The Company plans to close 42 of its 205 full-service offices, or approximately 20%, throughout its footprint, one free-standing drive-through and one business office beginning Monday, December 14 through Friday, December 18, 2020. You can read further details here

Northwest Bancshares Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.67 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $8.52 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) full year performance was -39.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares are logging -43.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.52 and $17.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2939843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) recorded performance in the market was -40.17%, having the revenues showcasing -3.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 2084 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Northwest Bancshares Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.03. In a similar fashion, Northwest Bancshares Inc. posted a movement of -9.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 757,529 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NWBI is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Northwest Bancshares Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Northwest Bancshares Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.10%, alongside a downfall of -39.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.40% during last recorded quarter.