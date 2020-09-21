Akouos Inc. (AKUS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $33.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Akouos Inc. (AKUS). It is currently valued at $26.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.08, after setting-off with the price of $23.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.38.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, Akouos to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference. Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO, President and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akouos Inc. shares are logging -14.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.00 and $30.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2523601 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akouos Inc. (AKUS) recorded performance in the market was 19.73%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 803.63M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

The Analysts eye on Akouos Inc. (AKUS)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Akouos Inc. (AKUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Akouos Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Akouos Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.73%. The shares increased approximately by 1.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.27% in the period of the last 30 days.