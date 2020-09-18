Recent Change of 0.11% in the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is priced at $0.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5723 and reached a high price of $0.6366, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.57.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, Bionano Data Provides Understanding of Repeat Expansion Disorders Causing Muscular Dystrophy and ALS. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that teams from the Mayo Clinic and from the University of Florida have separately released results generated with Saphyr relating to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Myotonic Dystrophy (DM), respectively, two severe genetic disorders caused by the expansion of repetitive sequences in the genome. Saphyr identified repeat expansions in patients with ALS and DM that were so large that only Saphyr is capable of sizing them correctly. These findings help increase understanding of the disease-causing mechanisms and may lead to better diagnostic tests, support direct drug development and facilitate better identification of patients who are likely to respond to treatment. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -40.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -86.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5282349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -49.19%, having the revenues showcasing 21.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.66M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5643, with a change in the price was noted +0.2322. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +56.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,970,924 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.50%, alongside a downfall of -40.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.01% during last recorded quarter.