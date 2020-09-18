Reasons Why Long-term Faith on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), which is $8.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.19 after opening rate of $9.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.86 before closing at $8.96.

Recently in News on September 10, 2020, Goodyear Increases Transparency, Progresses Toward Goals In Annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) released its annual report on corporate responsibility performance. The report summarizes the company’s actions in 2019 that demonstrate Goodyear’s continued commitment to ethical and sustainable processes, materials and programs that can help people, communities and the environment. You can read further details here

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $4.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) full year performance was -32.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares are logging -48.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.09 and $17.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2133847 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) recorded performance in the market was -42.40%, having the revenues showcasing 4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 63000 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.83, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted a movement of +15.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,998,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GT is recording 2.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.69%, alongside a downfall of -32.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.19% during last recorded quarter.