Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.20M in the recent 3 months

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is priced at $29.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.43 and reached a high price of $30.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.52. The stock touched a low price of $28.30.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, Ping Identity Named a Leader in 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ for Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Quadrant report. Ping Identity, (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named by ISG as a Leader in Identity & Access Management in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Quadrant Report Australia 2020 (August 2020). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares are logging -22.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.02 and $37.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1574974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) recorded performance in the market was 21.32%, having the revenues showcasing -13.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B, as it employees total of 953 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Ping Identity Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.93, with a change in the price was noted +4.47. In a similar fashion, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted a movement of +17.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,278,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PING is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Raw Stochastic average of Ping Identity Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ping Identity Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.32%. The shares increased approximately by -2.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.52% during last recorded quarter.