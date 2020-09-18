Olin Corporation (OLN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $12.80

At the end of the latest market close, Olin Corporation (OLN) was valued at $12.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.54 while reaching the peak value of $12.5925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.42. The stock current value is $12.43.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, Olin Announces Partial Redemption Of 9.75% Senior Notes Due 2023. Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it has notified bondholders that it intends to redeem $600 million of outstanding 9.75% senior notes due October 15, 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notes are expected to be redeemed on October 15, 2020 at a redemption price in cash of 102.438% of the principal amount of the Notes (representing an aggregate redemption premium of approximately $14.6 million). The Notes were issued in connection with the 2015 Dow Chlorine Products acquisition. Olin expects to fund the redemption using its $500 million senior delayed-draw term loan and approximately $114.6 million of cash generated from operations. You can read further details here

Olin Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.41 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $8.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Olin Corporation (OLN) full year performance was -32.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olin Corporation shares are logging -37.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.76 and $19.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 858771 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olin Corporation (OLN) recorded performance in the market was -28.29%, having the revenues showcasing -2.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 6500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Olin Corporation (OLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Olin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.88, with a change in the price was noted -2.88. In a similar fashion, Olin Corporation posted a movement of -18.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,786,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLN is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Olin Corporation (OLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Olin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.44%, alongside a downfall of -32.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.21% during last recorded quarter.