Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.80

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), which is $0.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.876 after opening rate of $0.8295 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.792 before closing at $0.88.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies Announces First Quarter FY2021 Results. Investor Conference Call and Webcast on September 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET. You can read further details here

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.3290 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/20.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) full year performance was -53.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are logging -58.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 815994 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) recorded performance in the market was 0.69%, having the revenues showcasing 13.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.55M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7671, with a change in the price was noted +0.5184. In a similar fashion, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +130.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,193,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPTT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.72%, alongside a downfall of -53.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.77% during last recorded quarter.