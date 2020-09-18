LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 6.72%: What to Expect?

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is priced at $2.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.72 and reached a high price of $2.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.75. The stock touched a low price of $2.62.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, LiveXLive Media, Inc. Closes $15.0 Million Financing with an Existing Institutional Shareholder Convertible at $4.50 Per Share. – Financing Increases Company’s Current Cash Position to Over $23 Million. You can read further details here

LiveXLive Media Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.89 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) full year performance was 34.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveXLive Media Inc. shares are logging -41.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1242936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) recorded performance in the market was 83.82%, having the revenues showcasing -24.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.69M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveXLive Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted a movement of +44.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 971,453 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LiveXLive Media Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.15%, alongside a boost of 34.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.27% during last recorded quarter.