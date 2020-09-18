Here is why PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.28%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), which is $1.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.02 before closing at $1.03.

Recently in News on August 28, 2020, PEDEVCO Provides Second Status Update Regarding Open Letter Delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / On August 28, 2020, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”) issued a second status update regarding the open letter delivered by the Company to Avalon Energy, LLC (“Avalon”) as a holder of common units of the SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)(the “Trust”), the owner of working interests underlying the overriding royalty interests owned by the Trust, and the operator of the assets underlying the Trust, regarding PEDEVCO’s previously delivered letter to Avalon indicating the Company’s interest regarding a potential acquisition of all the common units of the Trust held by Avalon, the working interests underlying the overriding royalty interests owned by the Trust, and operatorship thereof. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5000 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.6668 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/20.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was -18.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -47.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3354332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was -21.08%, having the revenues showcasing 55.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.38M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Analysts verdict on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8797, with a change in the price was noted +0.4300. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of +48.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,236,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PEDEVCO Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.31%, alongside a downfall of -18.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.95% during last recorded quarter.