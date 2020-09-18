Gear up for the change! Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) has hit the volume of 2169003

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) is priced at $10.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.29 and reached a high price of $11.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.20. The stock touched a low price of $10.20.

Recently in News on October 31, 2019, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing November 5, 2019. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (the “Company” or “APXT”) announced that, commencing November 5, 2019, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “APXT” and “APXTW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “APXTU.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -2.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.13 and $10.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2169003 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) recorded performance in the market was 8.81%, having the revenues showcasing 5.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 478.57M.

The Analysts eye on Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.16, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +10.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,135 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.81%. The shares increased approximately by 4.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.60% during last recorded quarter.