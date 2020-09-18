89bio Inc. (ETNB) Quarterly Performance is -0.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) was valued at $29.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.25 while reaching the peak value of $27.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.46. The stock current value is $24.89.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, 89bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 3,300,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. 3,025,000 shares are being offered by 89bio, and 275,000 shares are being offered by a selling stockholder. The gross proceeds of the offering to 89bio, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by 89bio, are expected to be approximately $84.7 million. In addition, 89bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 495,000 shares of common stock, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. 89bio will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of the company’s common stock by the selling stockholder. The offering is expected to close on September 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 89bio Inc. shares are logging -47.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $47.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1758243 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) recorded performance in the market was -5.33%, having the revenues showcasing -0.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 432.34M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 89bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.22, with a change in the price was noted -2.29. In a similar fashion, 89bio Inc. posted a movement of -8.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 106,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETNB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.33%. The shares increased approximately by -30.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -26.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.80% during last recorded quarter.