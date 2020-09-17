Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is on the roll with an average volume of 151.59K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), which is $13.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.7099 after opening rate of $10.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.27 before closing at $10.45.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.71 on 09/16/20, with the lowest value was $9.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares are logging 27.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.38 and $10.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8246854 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) recorded performance in the market was 35.71%, having the revenues showcasing 34.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 417.78M.

Analysts verdict on Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.08, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +37.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,452 in trading volumes.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.71%. The shares increased approximately by 27.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.89% during last recorded quarter.