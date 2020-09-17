Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 36.23M

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is priced at $233.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $245.00 and reached a high price of $319.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $253.93. The stock touched a low price of $231.11.

Recently in News on September 16, 2020, Snowflake Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 28,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $120.00 per share.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Snowflake Inc. shares are logging -26.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $231.11 and $319.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7346500 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.47B.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

If we look into the earlier routines of Snowflake Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%.