Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) was up 14.53%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). It is currently valued at $6.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.91, after setting-off with the price of $5.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.81.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, Cardiff Oncology Presents Data at ESMO Confirming Efficacy of Onvansertib and Durability of Response in KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC). -10 of 11 (91%) patients achieved disease control (SD – stable disease plus PR – partial response) with only 1 patient progressing in <6 months while on treatment. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.29 on 08/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was 214.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging -19.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 849.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $8.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 817332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was 368.55%, having the revenues showcasing 116.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.47M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.28, with a change in the price was noted +5.52. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +515.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 862,184 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cardiff Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 368.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 685.38%, alongside a boost of 214.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.79% during last recorded quarter.