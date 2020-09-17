Reason’s why SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $15.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS). It is currently valued at $12.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.1799, after setting-off with the price of $12.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.91.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible Notes. SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) as a result of the Company’s cash dividend payable on August 25, 2020. You can read further details here

SuRo Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.91 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) full year performance was 99.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuRo Capital Corp. shares are logging -14.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 255.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $14.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) recorded performance in the market was 95.11%, having the revenues showcasing 47.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.22M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Specialists analysis on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SuRo Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.94, with a change in the price was noted +6.29. In a similar fashion, SuRo Capital Corp. posted a movement of +96.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 477,339 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSSS is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

Raw Stochastic average of SuRo Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 223.54%, alongside a boost of 99.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.24% during last recorded quarter.