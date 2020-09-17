Kubient Inc. (KBNT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.15%: What to Expect?

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is priced at $4.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.94 and reached a high price of $4.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.97. The stock touched a low price of $3.91.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Kubient Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kubient Inc. shares are logging -22.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.65 and $5.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1513485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kubient Inc. (KBNT) recorded performance in the market was -1.20%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.37M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kubient Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.20%. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.07% in the period of the last 30 days.