Gear up for the change! Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) has hit the volume of 3109660

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) is priced at $18.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.80 and reached a high price of $19.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.35. The stock touched a low price of $18.20.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kensington Capital Acquisition, Corp.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“KCAC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KCAC) in connection with KCAC’s merger with QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape”), a privately-held company specializing in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KCAC will acquire QuantumScape through a reverse merger that will result in QuantumScape becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of approximately $3.3 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -27.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $25.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3109660 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) recorded performance in the market was 88.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 429.18M.

Specialists analysis on Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Trends and Technical analysis: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.48%. The shares 0.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.48% in the period of the last 30 days.