Do Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) beta value of 3.33 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), which is $26.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.87 after opening rate of $26.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.58 before closing at $26.41.

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.97 on 09/15/20, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) full year performance was 70.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are logging -2.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2186.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $26.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1937157 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) recorded performance in the market was 206.41%, having the revenues showcasing 421.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 11300 workers.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.12, with a change in the price was noted +24.24. In a similar fashion, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted a movement of +1,182.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,503,719 in trading volumes.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tupperware Brands Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 206.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1629.61%, alongside a boost of 70.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 85.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 421.63% during last recorded quarter.