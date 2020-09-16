Reason’s why Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.79

At the end of the latest market close, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) was valued at $3.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.36 while reaching the peak value of $3.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.255. The stock current value is $3.37.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results of Operations. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $24.6 million, or $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, on revenues of $146.2 million. Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) was a loss of $4.5 million. Excluding $5.4 million of severance and downsizing charges incurred during the quarter, Consolidated EBITDA totaled $0.9 million. The reported second quarter 2020 net loss included the following more significant charges and gains, which resulted in a net charge of $4.6 million after-tax, or $0.08 per share:. You can read further details here

Oil States International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.91 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) full year performance was -79.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oil States International Inc. shares are logging -81.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $17.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) recorded performance in the market was -79.34%, having the revenues showcasing -40.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.04M, as it employees total of 3428 workers.

Analysts verdict on Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Oil States International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Oil States International Inc. posted a movement of +14.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,532,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIS is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Oil States International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.82%, alongside a downfall of -79.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.14% during last recorded quarter.