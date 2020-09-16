Do Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) beta value of 1.30 signposts another twist?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) is priced at $45.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.87 and reached a high price of $46.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.40. The stock touched a low price of $43.60.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Renewable Energy Group Appoints Walter Berger to Board of Directors. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that it has added Walter Berger to the company’s Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Renewable Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.20 on 09/15/20, with the lowest value was $16.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) full year performance was 187.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares are logging 1.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.67 and $44.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1021656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) recorded performance in the market was 68.05%, having the revenues showcasing 59.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 731 workers.

The Analysts eye on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Renewable Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.69, with a change in the price was noted +22.03. In a similar fashion, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +94.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 699,585 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REGI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Renewable Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Renewable Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 138.75%, alongside a boost of 187.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.87% during last recorded quarter.