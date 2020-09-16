Datadog Inc. (DDOG) market price of $89.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Datadog Inc. (DDOG). It is currently valued at $89.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $89.43, after setting-off with the price of $85.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $85.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $88.54.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, Datadog Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datadog Inc. shares are logging -9.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.55 and $98.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3112425 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) recorded performance in the market was 134.36%, having the revenues showcasing 7.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.96B, as it employees total of 1403 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Datadog Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.48, with a change in the price was noted +48.07. In a similar fashion, Datadog Inc. posted a movement of +114.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,831,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DDOG is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Technical breakdown of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Datadog Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 134.36%. The shares increased approximately by 10.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.99% during last recorded quarter.