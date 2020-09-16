Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 6.89

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is priced at $4.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.2647 and reached a high price of $5.2989, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.37. The stock touched a low price of $4.6601.

Recently in News on September 10, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. Capricor Therapeutics (“Capricor”) (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases, announced today that Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor Therapeutics, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2020. You can read further details here

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.32 on 07/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) full year performance was 72.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -62.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 431.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319845 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) recorded performance in the market was 265.62%, having the revenues showcasing -1.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.75M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Analysts verdict on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.69. In a similar fashion, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +135.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,963,876 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAPR is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 265.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 300.00%, alongside a boost of 72.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.06% during last recorded quarter.