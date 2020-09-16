Analysts Mean recommendation for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), which is $10.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.43 after opening rate of $9.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.85 before closing at $9.79.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Third Quarter of 2020. RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

RLJ Lodging Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.85 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) full year performance was -42.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are logging -43.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $18.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1436623 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) recorded performance in the market was -42.44%, having the revenues showcasing -8.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.72B, as it employees total of 87 workers.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RLJ Lodging Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.41, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, RLJ Lodging Trust posted a movement of +31.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,155,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLJ is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RLJ Lodging Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.47%, alongside a downfall of -42.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.19% during last recorded quarter.