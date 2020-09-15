Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) was up 5.85%

At the end of the latest market close, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) was valued at $1.71. The stock current value is $1.81.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, enCore Energy Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire Westwater Resources’ Uranium Production & Resource Assets. enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU; OTCQB:ENCUF) is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2020 it has entered into a binding letter of intent (“Agreement”) with Westwater Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR) (“Westwater”) to acquire all of Westwater’s United States uranium assets. These assets include two two licensed Texas-based uranium production facilities, mineral exploration leases in Texas, and more than 270 square miles (180,000 acres) of patented mineral rights in New Mexico with four projects containing significant historical mineral estimates. This acquisition will more than double the Company’s current mineral rights and holdings with historical mineral estimates, and add two already licensed uranium production facilities. You can read further details here

Westwater Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2600 on 06/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) full year performance was -43.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westwater Resources Inc. shares are logging -80.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 624.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3168229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) recorded performance in the market was -14.22%, having the revenues showcasing -9.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.35M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Specialists analysis on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westwater Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0578, with a change in the price was noted +0.5329. In a similar fashion, Westwater Resources Inc. posted a movement of +41.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 978,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WWR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.43%, alongside a downfall of -43.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.95% during last recorded quarter.