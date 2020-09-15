Here is why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.64%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) is priced at $2.15 after the most recent trading session.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.56 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) full year performance was -15.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are logging -16.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $2.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1742920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) recorded performance in the market was -13.20%, having the revenues showcasing 10.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.61M.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posted a movement of +15.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,604,974 in trading volumes.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.67%, alongside a downfall of -15.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.15% during last recorded quarter.