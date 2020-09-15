Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) market price of $1.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) was valued at $1.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.00 while reaching the peak value of $1.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9485. The stock current value is $1.01.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, NASDAQ: GNUS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Genius Brands International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares. Investors, who purchased shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) in February 2020 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: GNUS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554. On June 5, 2020, a report was published a report entitled “A Bagholder’s Guide to Why We Think Genius Brands Will Be a $1.50 Stock Within a Month”. The Report questioned the Company’s actual value, noting that contrary to Genius’s representations, the Company’s highly-touted cartoon property “Rainbow Rangers” was airing only nine times per week, rather than 26 times as Genius had previously represented, and at unfavorable time slots. On July 2, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. issued a press release touting the announcement of a purported “Key Business Development” on July 6, 2020. However, the July 6, 2020 announcement merely touted the creation of a joint venture with POW! Entertainment regarding intellectual property that was created by Stan Lee after his time at Marvel Entertainment. The plaintiff alleges in the lawsuit that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Genius’s Rainbow Rangers intellectual property, the Kartoon Channel! app that Genius launched in June of 2020, as well as its joint venture relating to intellectual property associated with Marvel creator Stan Lee. Those who purchased Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. CONTACT:Shareholders Foundation, Inc. Michael Daniels +1 (858) 779-1554 mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 3111 Camino Del Rio North Suite 423 San Diego, CA 92108 The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.7300 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.0516 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 29.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -91.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1857.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1776190 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 270.37%, having the revenues showcasing -77.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.74M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9555, with a change in the price was noted +0.7576. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +288.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 47,638,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 270.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 380.95%, alongside a boost of 29.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.65% during last recorded quarter.