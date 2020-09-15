Do Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) beta value of 2.70 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA). It is currently valued at $2.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.99, after setting-off with the price of $1.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.98.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Marathon Patent Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fastblock Mining in All Stock Transaction. Company Would Assume 40,000 Square Foot Mining Facility with Power Cost of $0.0285 per KwH, Reducing Mining Cost From $7,400 Per Bitcoin to $3,600 Per Bitcoin. You can read further details here

Marathon Patent Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.2500 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.3522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) full year performance was 4.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are logging -61.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 472.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1746811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was 124.64%, having the revenues showcasing 108.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.88M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marathon Patent Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5343, with a change in the price was noted +1.5304. In a similar fashion, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted a movement of +306.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,099,818 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Patent Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marathon Patent Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 305.41%, alongside a boost of 4.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.51% during last recorded quarter.