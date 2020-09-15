Do Genuine Parts Company (GPC) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), which is $103.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $104.27 after opening rate of $104.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $102.36 before closing at $100.56.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy-nine cents ($0.79) per share on the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Genuine Parts Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.84 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $49.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) full year performance was 4.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genuine Parts Company shares are logging -5.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.68 and $108.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1043312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genuine Parts Company (GPC) recorded performance in the market was -3.02%, having the revenues showcasing 20.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.60B, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Genuine Parts Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.16, with a change in the price was noted +30.12. In a similar fashion, Genuine Parts Company posted a movement of +41.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 802,945 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPC is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genuine Parts Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genuine Parts Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.20%, alongside a boost of 4.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.32% during last recorded quarter.