Do Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) beta value of 1.34 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), which is $3.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.87 after opening rate of $3.691 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.59 before closing at $3.63.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can read further details here

Agile Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.77 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) full year performance was 149.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -21.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 968.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2031778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) recorded performance in the market was 49.60%, having the revenues showcasing 30.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 318.35M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Agile Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +70.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,866,657 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 123.95%, alongside a boost of 149.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.31% during last recorded quarter.