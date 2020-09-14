Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) is on the roll with an average volume of 208.29K in the recent 3 months

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) is priced at $10.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.21 and reached a high price of $10.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.43. The stock touched a low price of $10.18.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trebia Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -3.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.86 and $10.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1165023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) recorded performance in the market was 3.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 536.65M.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) in the eye of market guru’s

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Trebia Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.49%. The shares 3.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.18% in the period of the last 30 days.