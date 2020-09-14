Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) was up 2.15%

At the end of the latest market close, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) was valued at $0.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.49 while reaching the peak value of $0.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.46. The stock current value is $0.48.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Synthetic Biologics Announces Submission of IND Application to U.S. FDA for SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase. — Initial Indication Will Seek to Reduce Acute Intestinal Side Effects Associated with Radiation Therapy in Cancer Patients –. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7500 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.2522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was -5.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -36.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $0.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 455128 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was -7.30%, having the revenues showcasing 14.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.40M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4747, with a change in the price was noted +0.1098. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +30.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 604,318 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.22%, alongside a downfall of -5.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.61% during last recorded quarter.