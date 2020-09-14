Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close J.Jill Inc. (JILL) was up 41.80%

At the end of the latest market close, J.Jill Inc. (JILL) was valued at $0.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.60 while reaching the peak value of $0.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.495. The stock current value is $0.71.

Recently in News on September 12, 2020, J.Jill Obtains Necessary Consents to Implement out of Court Consensual Financial Restructuring Transaction. – Term loan lenders holding 97.8% of the outstanding principal amount under our term loan facility and shareholders holding a majority of the equity of the company support the Transaction. You can read further details here

J.Jill Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5600 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) full year performance was -79.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, J.Jill Inc. shares are logging -72.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11470541 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the J.Jill Inc. (JILL) recorded performance in the market was -55.81%, having the revenues showcasing -25.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.82M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5845, with a change in the price was noted +0.3660. In a similar fashion, J.Jill Inc. posted a movement of +104.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,749,893 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

Raw Stochastic average of J.Jill Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of J.Jill Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.78%, alongside a downfall of -79.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.94% during last recorded quarter.