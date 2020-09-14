Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) was up 6.52%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It is currently valued at $3.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.74, after setting-off with the price of $3.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.63.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can read further details here

Agile Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.77 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) full year performance was 148.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -18.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1004.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818706 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) recorded performance in the market was 45.20%, having the revenues showcasing 30.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 308.99M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +72.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,852,989 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Agile Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.20%, alongside a boost of 148.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.11% during last recorded quarter.