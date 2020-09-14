Nucor Corporation (NUE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.40

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nucor Corporation (NUE), which is $45.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.28 after opening rate of $45.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.29 before closing at $45.39.

Recently in News on September 10, 2020, Nucor Announces 190th Consecutive Cash Dividend. The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share on Nucor’s common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020 and is Nucor’s 190th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.86 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $27.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was -14.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -21.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.52 and $58.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1283682 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was -18.39%, having the revenues showcasing 11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.70B, as it employees total of 26800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.61, with a change in the price was noted +9.88. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +27.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,156,403 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.15%, alongside a downfall of -14.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.48% during last recorded quarter.