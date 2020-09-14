Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.05

For the readers interested in the stock health of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS). It is currently valued at $0.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.407, after setting-off with the price of $0.3806. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.38.

Recently in News on June 1, 2020, Novus Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of OP0201 in Acute Otitis Media. Resolution of middle ear effusion in 56% of OP0201 vs. 38% of placebo patients (p=0.07). You can read further details here

Novus Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 05/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) full year performance was -50.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -75.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 418558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) recorded performance in the market was -34.10%, having the revenues showcasing -25.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.40M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5693, with a change in the price was noted -0.2598. In a similar fashion, Novus Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -40.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,815 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Novus Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Novus Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.45%, alongside a downfall of -50.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.79% during last recorded quarter.