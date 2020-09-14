Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is on the roll with an average volume of 348.65K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) was valued at $1.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.71 while reaching the peak value of $1.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.58. The stock current value is $1.62.

Recently in News on September 11, 2020, Muscle Maker Grill Announces Pricing of $5.6 Million Follow-On Public Offering to Fund Future Growth Initiatives. Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) (“Muscle Maker” or the “Company”) announced that it priced on September 10, 2020 its underwritten public offering of 3,294,118 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $1.70 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 494,117 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -68.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1356321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was -58.03%, having the revenues showcasing -25.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.09M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

The Analysts eye on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2998, with a change in the price was noted -0.2100. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of -11.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 286,705 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 7.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical rundown of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Muscle Maker Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.03%. The shares increased approximately by -33.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.29% during last recorded quarter.