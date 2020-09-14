Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.66

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is priced at $8.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.95 and reached a high price of $8.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.29. The stock touched a low price of $7.9201.

Recently in News on September 2, 2020, Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences in September:. You can read further details here

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.97 on 09/14/20, with the lowest value was $2.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) full year performance was 132.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.79 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 418524 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) recorded performance in the market was -5.04%, having the revenues showcasing 49.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 270.01M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.25. In a similar fashion, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +92.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 731,677 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JNCE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.52%, alongside a boost of 132.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.10% during last recorded quarter.